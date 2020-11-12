YSU going remote following Thanksgiving break, dorms open

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Students at Youngstown State University were informed Thursday that their classes will “primarily” be all remote following Thanksgiving break.

According to YSU President Jim Tressel, the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state and region prompted the change to all-remote learning.

Tressel said he’s been seeing the number of COVID-19 cases at the university rise all semester, from one to two a week in August to about 12 a week in October.

“Then, as you moved into November, there were 15. Then, we had over 30 this time, this past week,” Tressel said.

Students in field placements, clinicals, internships and student teaching assignments should continue as instructed by their departments.

Beginning Nov. 30, most courses will be delivered online. Some could go online sooner.

Tressel said the move to remote classes is something they’ve been ready for since August.

“You never know where this virus was going. So, we knew we had to be ready at a moments notice to adjust,” he said.

Final exams will also be given online.

The campus, dorms and dining services will remain open.

As for Spring semester, that decision will be made later.

“Our hopes are that our states will do a great job, Pennsylvania and Ohio, and we will be back in session,” Tressel said. “It’s up to us to do a great job the first six to eight weeks, and hopefully a year from now we will be talking about the upcoming holiday party, but right now, no holiday parties.”