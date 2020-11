No staff, guides or volunteers have been diagnosed with the virus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is temporarily closing one of its museums.

The Tyler History Center in downtown Youngstown will be closed until further notice.

All Tyler History Center rentals have been canceled through March.

It’s out of concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

No staff, guides or volunteers have been diagnosed with the virus.

The Arms Family Museum closed this past Monday.