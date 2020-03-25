Youngstown woman with a knack for sewing making masks for those in need

Tassie Bills is a seamstress and has been sewing clothes for years

(WYTV) – Wednesday afternoon, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine urged those with a knack for sewing to help others in this time of need by stitching together breathing masks.

A woman from Youngstown’s south side is doing her part for that effort.

Tassie Bills is a seamstress and has been sewing clothes for years. Wednesday afternoon, she was passing out protective masks at the Boys and Girls Club.

She came up with the idea to help others in the community.

“I see a guy in New York on TV making the masks, so by me seeing that, I’m looking like, ‘Oh, I can do that.’ I’m just sitting here; I’m not doing anything. I got extra material, which is cotton,” she said.

Bills said she has been giving the masks away free of charge. She said they take about 15 minutes to assemble and sew together, and she has made 60 or 70 of them so far.