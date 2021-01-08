Youngstown State requiring students living on campus to take COVID-19 test

Any student coming to live on campus from a hotspot state will have to quarantine for 14 days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University returns to classes on Monday, and students living in its residence halls have some new COVID-19 guidelines.

YSU has roughly 600 students moving back into the residence halls, and they’re required to pass a COVID-19 test.

“Because so many people are asymptomatic with COVID, people might assume, ‘I wasn’t around anybody, I feel fine,’ but that’s an assumption,” said Erin Driscoll, with YSU Student Experience and Residence Life.

Students who test positive will have to quarantine for 14 days, along with any student coming to live on campus from a hotspot state. Right now, that includes Pennsylvania students.

“Certainly heard from parents and students, and it’s understandable frustration. It is a disruption to normal but we really want to make sure we’re following what the state is directing us to do,” Driscoll said.

The quarantining students will get meals delivered right to their door and the university will tell faculty about their quarantine status.

It has been a big challenge to residence life staff. A logistics coordinator will work with residence halls for the rest of the year.

YSU wants to detect and minimize the spread of COVID-19, which would keep it from finishing the full semester.

“I think two weeks of frustration now allows us to see the whole semester through in a safer and healthier way,” Driscoll said.

YSU expects 25% of its classes to be face-to-face starting Monday, with 33% being fully remote and 42% being some sort of combination.