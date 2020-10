Eight are students who commute to school and one is a staff member

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University is seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

They are reporting nine new cases from one week ago.

Since Sept. 5, there have been 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on the YSU COVID-19 Dashboard.