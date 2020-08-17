Youngstown State kicks off fall semester with new precautions set in place

Students were required to wear masks and class sizes were limited because of social distancing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The school year is underway at Youngstown State University. Students were back on campus Monday for the first day of class.

They were required to wear masks and class sizes were limited because of social distancing. Plus, it was obvious to notice fewer students on campus with some classes being held remotely.

The university is trying to balance students being on campus while also keeping an eye on the coronavirus situation.

For first-year students, it was a new experience.

“It’s very different but it’s a really good experience so far and I’m really happy,” said freshman Bella Beato.

“Overwhelming, it’s very nerve-wracking, but once I was here I was OK meeting new people,” said freshman Marissa Pecchia.

“After like the whole pandemic and school being shut down and my senior year being canceled, this transition, it’s very different because we’ve been stuck in our houses for so long. It’s finally good to be out,” said freshman Lugina Bassio.

The university was handing out a bottle of hand sanitizer and two masks to every student who wanted them.

YSU said last week that enrollment was down 5.5% for the fall semester.