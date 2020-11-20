Youngstown schools suspend all athletics, adult classes at Choffin canceled

Choffin Career and Technical Center is also shut down for its adult education program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City School District CEO Justin Jennings has suspended district athletics, effective immediately, as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state and country.

The suspension is effective until at least January when it will be revisited. Whether or not sports resume at that point will depend on the virus numbers, Jennings said.

“We have to put the health of our scholars, scholar-athletes, staff and families first,” Jennings said. “I know athletics means a lot to many young people. The decision to suspend winter sports wasn’t an easy one, but it’s the right one.”

