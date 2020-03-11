Youngstown School Board worries if workshops will be canceled because of COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown School Board members say the coronavirus scare is impacting the conferences they were planning on attending.

The board members attend these conferences and workshops for continuing education.

Some members expressed concern at Tuesday night’s meeting over not being able to attend certain workshops that could be canceled because of COVID-19.

“I think they’re taking precautions and I think that they should because there’s no sense in spreading something that, you know, we can help because people that have concerns already, health concerns, this is not good for them. So I think that anything we can do to help maintain and stop this virus we should do as citizens everywhere,” said School Board President Brenda Kimble.

The Youngstown School Board will have a special meeting on March 31 at 5:30 p.m. to go over their strategic plan.