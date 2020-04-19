Youngstown Playhouse cancels remaining 2019-2020 season

Board President says they will continue to monitor government restrictions and will advise ticket holders as soon as they know what those restriction may be

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Playhouse announced it is cancelling the remaining 2019-2020 season.

Board President Dr. John Cox made the announcement in a release Saturday night.

“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of our staff, our Youngstown Playhouse theatregoers and the hundreds of people who volunteer at the Playhouse, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers and many other dedicated theatre lovers,” Cox wrote.

He says they will continue to monitor government restrictions and will advise ticket holders as soon as they know what those restriction may be.

The release also says that if you still have seats remaining on your current Flex Pass, they will automatically be added on for next season’s shows.

Cox says, as a Board, they will be focusing on grants to help them get through this period and that they are going to do whatever it takes to keep art alive in Youngstown.