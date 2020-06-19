Youngstown mayor quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

Mayor Tito Brown said he was informed that he had contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus while he was out to dinner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is in isolation after a report that he came into contact with someone with the coronavirus.

Brown said he was contacted by the Trumbull County Board of Health as part of contact tracing. He was informed that the possible contact came while he was out to dinner over a week ago.

He said he will be quarantining at home as a precaution, though he does not have any symptoms. He added that he will not be attending any Juneteenth celebrations.

He also expressed his concerns about the potential spread of the virus, releasing the following statement:

“This notification confirmed my concerns about the two places where people do not wear masks: bars and restaurants.

I have been advocating the use of masks for months and have been wearing a mask consistently. I have been practicing social distancing. I have been conducting hundreds of meeting via Zoom, Skype, GoToMeeting, and conferencing by every remote method possible. I have not been shaking hands and have ordered all city staff members to wear masks on duty when not working alone. I know the drill. I preach the drill. I live the drill.”

“I say all of this to send a clear message – Coronavirus is real,” Brown added. “It is still among us. It is still deadly. We need to be cautious with every action we take until this virus can be eradicated. Please remember, if you plan to attend any of the events this weekend, wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and when possible – stay home.”