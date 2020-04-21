Youngstown mayor named to Ohio COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force

The governor's strike force will look for reasons why the coronavirus appears to target a higher number of African Americans and find ways to stop its spread

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was named to a statewide group that is looking into the disproportionate number of minorities impacted by COVID-19.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the formation of the strike force at his daily coronavirus press conference Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health released new data showing 21% of COVID-19 patients in the state are African American, although they only make up approximately 14% of Ohio’s population.

“We must recognize that there are many Ohioans who have an increased risk of being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and we must do everything we can to protect all Ohioans from this pandemic,” DeWine said.

Youngstown Health Commissioner Erin Bishop said having Brown on the statewide task force will help both in gathering needed information, as well as disseminating what he learns from the state to the local community.

“He will pull from the community. He’ll work with the faith-based organizations, he’ll work with our office of minority health, he’ll work with our community organizations in order to get the best information he can.”

