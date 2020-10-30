Youngstown mayor issues ‘reminder’ about mask-wearing policy

Brown said the requirements he and the city council put into place last summer have never been dropped

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the numbers of new covid-19 cases continue to climb, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown says it’s time to remind people about the local mask-wearing mandate in the city and state.

Brown said the requirements he and the city council put into place last summer have never been dropped but admits that over time, some may not be following the rules as closely as they did when the mandate was first imposed.

Brown said it may be time for reminder.

“Maybe start pushing our social media again for individuals and making sure they know. One of the things you will probably see soon is the holidays are coming up, and we want to give you a keepsake during the holiday -a literature piece we are going to put out,” Brown said.

This week, Governor Mike DeWine urged people to avoid large parties and family get-togethers but also called on leaders in all 88 counties to create their own COVID Defense Teams to help reduce the spread.