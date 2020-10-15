Youngstown health commissioner says attendance increasing at COVID-19 testing clinics

The city has been hosting these events at different churches in the area for about a month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City Health Department and members of the Ohio National Guard held a free COVID-19 testing event on Thursday.

It was at the Covenant Church of the Nazarene on the west side of Youngstown as part of a state-wide testing effort.

Youngstown health commissioner Erin Bishop said each week they see more and more people.

“We try to spread them out throughout the city so people that are in different neighborhoods can come. What we’ve seen, that when we’re on different sides of town, we definitely see a bigger of the population coming from that side of town because it’s easier for them to get to it,” Bishop said.

The next drive-thru testing event will be next Thursday on the east side at Spanish Evangelical Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is free for anyone who wants to get tested.