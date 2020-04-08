Youngstown family of 3 shares battle with COVID-19 and road to recovery

Within a two-week period, all three members of the Scrocco family were living with COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several people in the Valley have shared their stories of suffering from COVID-19. On Wednesday, a Youngstown family of three who all battled the virus shared their story of recovery.

For the past few weeks, the Scrocco family has lived through something they never imagined.

“It was kind of like up and down. Yeah, very much a roller coaster, so you’d like never know when it was going to be over,” said 13-year-old Malana Scrocco.

All three of them had COVID-19 at nearly the same time. Frank Scrocco noticed it first.

“As it progressed, I probably have never been this sick and just the duration of it, it was crazy,” Frank said.

Amanda and her daughter, Malana, tried to avoid it as much as possible, putting Frank in an in-home quarantine.

“Okay, so you’re going to the basement and I would like bring food to the bottom of the steps and he’s come and get it,” Amanda said.

Within just a few days, Malana started having symptoms. Two days later, she and Frank got tested.

The day their results came back positive, Amanda started having symptoms of her own.

“When things started to let up and I got it, I think I finally realized how scared I actually was,” Amanda said.

“You feel so isolated and alone. I mean, even though the three of us are together, nobody can come near us or check on us or help us,” Amanda said.

The Scrocco family did have loved ones drop food and treats at their door, which Amanda said made the isolation a little better.

All three agree that the virus is not a joke.

“It was kind of relentless because you would think you were starting to feel better or come out of it and then it would just hit you again,” Frank said.

“Make sure you’re doing all of the procedures like washing your hands and be careful who you come in contact with,” Malana said.

Luckily, none of the Scrocco’s needed to be hospitalized and they said they are

all finally starting to feel better.

“We were definitely lucky and it is scary, but at the same time, you know, I think we made it through supporting each other,” Frank said.

“It’s not necessarily a death sentence. It just shows that there’s hope even if your whole family gets it, that you’ll be okay and you can be okay,” Amanda said.