Youngstown company using 3D printers to make masks for health care workers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There is a shortage of protective gear for health care workers during this COVID-19 outbreak. A Youngstown business is doing something to help.

JuggerBot 3D typically makes and sells 3D printers. But now, it’s using them to make masks desperately needed by local health care providers.

JuggerBot 3D says it’s a temporary solution to the problem.

“They’ll never be able to print or produce the same amount of volume that regular manufacturers use with injection molding, but for the time period as a stop gate, a short period solution, 3D printing could solve the issue,” said Zac DiVencenzo, president of JuggerBot 3D.

The printers can make about 20 masks a day.

DiVencenzo says they plan on making about 500 masks to distribute.