Youngstown City Council discusses chance of having summer events

Mayor Tito Brown was asked about the possibility of having large-scale events downtown in light of the coronavirus pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Monday evening, the finance committee of Youngstown City Council met for the second time since the coronavirus situation began.

All seven council members, along with the mayor, finance director and clerks, were part of the virtual meeting.

The finance committee voted to send the entire council legislation to give the city’s health department $5,000 more to help with coronavirus issues.

Health commissioner Erin Bishop said one project will be to make packets with masks and hand sanitizer to be distributed mostly to long-term care facilities, but also to city residents.

Mayor Tito Brown was asked about the possibility of having large-scale events downtown and he pretty much nixed it.

“There have not been any announcements yet,” he said. “The mass gatherings, you probably won’t see for the next three to six months, so you can just kind of look at your calendar and things that are happening. Already, you’re seeing people that are going to cancel their Fourth of July events, so it’s going to be a very lean time for the next three to six months for allowing mass gatherings.”

Council was also given some good news about the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, which won’t be used this summer. Both the Wean and Home Savings Bank foundations have agreed to help the city and pay their sponsorship fees for the year.