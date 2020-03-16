Youngstown Catholic Diocese suspends Mass through Easter Sunday

The diocese said the decision came after "serious consideration of the grave health risk in public gatherings and in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has decided to suspend all publicly-celebrated Masses and liturgies, effective immediately, at least through the celebration of Holy Week and Easter.

The diocese said the decision came after “serious consideration of the grave health risk in public gatherings and in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.”

The bishops in the state “dispense the Catholic faithful who reside in their respective diocese and all other Catholics currently in Ohio from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass through Easter Sunday,” the diocese said.

Monsignor John Zuraw said the diocese will be watching this closely and may reevaluate closer to Easter but as of right now, there will be no gatherings Holy Week or on Easter.