Youngstown barber college creates ‘distance learning’ program to see students through pandemic

Since in-person courses are put on hold, the students are given book work during virtual meetings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A barber college in Youngstown has been closed for the past two months, changing the way its students are trained.

Dontraile Price has been a student at Beyond Expectations Barber College (BEBC) for six months. With COVID-19 playing a factor in today’s world, his courses transitioned to virtual sessions.

“It’s been going great. I’m glad they’re putting in the time to make sure we get in all of our hours. Glad they decided to do the program,” he said.

BEBC Assistant Director Anthony Walker says they created a program called “Distance Learning,” where instead of having school sessions in person, they’re now virtual.

“I know it’s rather hard, you know, to not be able to do it hands-on rather than doing it over video but, I mean, they’re looking it out. We’re all trying to adjust however we can until we get back,” Walker said.

Since in-person barber courses are put on hold, Walker says the students are given book work during their virtual meetings.

“Being that we can’t physically do a demo, we might show a video or something like that, or show a video link to show a hair cut,” Walker said.

To graduate from BEBC, you need a total of 1,800 credit hours. But with the operation temporarily closed, BEBC students will still be receiving six credit hours for each virtual meeting, which they log on to four days a week.

“I mean, you’re not getting your full 40 hours you would have if we were able to be in the school like we were, but you’re getting some of them,” Walker said.

Because students are taking fewer course hours, it will take longer to finish the program. Plus, they still have to complete the in-person training of giving hair cuts.