YMCA offers program to help students and parents with remote learning

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Families around the Valley have had to adapt to changes as the pandemic stretched into the start of the school year.

The YMCA of Youngstown created the Scholastic Support Program to help students with remote learning and also help parents that need to go to work.

YMCA Day Camp and Youth Teen Director Nicole Murray said the program is like a two-way street.

“Not only is it going to be helpful for students, but it’s going to help support our parents.” Murray said. “We knew this was going to be a huge hurdle for a lot of families, and that’s what the point of the Y is, to come in and step in when the community needs us.”

The program is designed to give Valley students in grades K through 8th grade a place to be successful with their online learning.

“We are going to be there to help them, to support them with that online curriculum, provide them care so the parents can still go to work, and the kids are still able to have that adult that is qualified to help them complete their tasks,” Murray said.

Each classroom will have tutors, wifi, and snacks. When schoolwork is done each day, kids will also have time for homework, activities and even swimming!

“The kids know what they are doing, you just need to be able to answer questions for them. You know kids are kids and you have to help them stay on task. They have deadlines just like we do,” Murray said. “I have already set up individual basic supplies like scissors, glue sticks, notebooks for journaling, book cubbies, things like that.”

The Scholastic Support Program is available at both the Central YMCA in downtown Youngstown and at the Davis Family YMCA in Boardman. Spaces each week are limited to comply with health guidelines, and each child will be assigned their own set of supplies.

The program starts Sept. 8. You can register by going online or stopping by either location. Financial aid is available for those who qualify.