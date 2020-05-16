WYTV to air live town hall on Pa.’s efforts to fight COVID-19

(WKBN) – WYTV will air a live town hall to focus on the efforts to fight COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania.
The town hall will be from 7-8 p.m. May 20.
State leaders and policymakers will answer questions from Pennsylvania viewers.
The following people will participate:
- U.S. Senator Bob Casey
- U.S. Representative Scott Perry
- State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine
- PEMA Director Randy Padfield
- Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak
- Director of Agriculture Russell Redding
- DCED Secretary Dennis Davin
- PA Chamber President Gene Barr