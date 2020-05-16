Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

WYTV to air live town hall on Pa.’s efforts to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus

The town hall will be from 7-8 p.m. May 20

Posted: / Updated:

.

(WKBN) – WYTV will air a live town hall to focus on the efforts to fight COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania.

The town hall will be from 7-8 p.m. May 20.

State leaders and policymakers will answer questions from Pennsylvania viewers.

The following people will participate:

  • U.S. Senator Bob Casey
  • U.S. Representative Scott Perry
  • State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine
  • PEMA Director Randy Padfield
  • Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak
  • Director of Agriculture Russell Redding
  • DCED Secretary Dennis Davin
  • PA Chamber President Gene Barr

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com