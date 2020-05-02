DONATE: Support Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest distributes to 160 hunger-relief organizations and programs located throughout the Mahoning Valley every day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – WYTV is partnering with fellow Ohio Nexstar stations for a statewide food drive.

WKBN, WYTV, NBC4 (Columbus), WDTN (Dayton) and WTRF (Wheeling/Steubenville) are coming together to supply food banks across Ohio.

This fundraiser will support food agencies providing vital assistance to local communities and food-insecure families across Ohio.

Our station is raising money for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

DONATE ONLINE

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there are 35% more people getting help through Second Harvest.

“We’ve been able to keep up,” said Mike Iberis, with Second Harvest. “We’ve never had to ration as of yet and I hope we don’t, but indications are that we could be in crisis mode for the next 18 to 24 months. At least, that’s some speculation that’s out there. So we really don’t know. We’re just taking it day-to-day, week-to-week and we’ll just see what happens.”

Second Harvest Food Bank distributes to 160 hunger-relief organizations and programs located throughout the Mahoning Valley every day. Those include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women and after-school programs.

Second Harvest has also started pop-up food pantries. The next one is Monday at 11 a.m. at Maplewood High School in northern Trumbull County.

“It’s a very tough time, with many local families seeking assistance with basic necessities, like food. WKBN-TV and WYTV urge you to help support this effort and the Second Harvest Food Bank. Every dollar raised helps to feed our friends and neighbors in need, right here in the Valley,” said David Coy, general manager and president of WKBN/WYTV.

If you are in need of food, call 211 or text HELP NETWORK to 898211. At the prompt, enter “1” for information about food pantries or “2” to learn about free meal sites near you.