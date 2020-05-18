WATCH: PA lawmakers answer coronavirus questions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. hosted an exclusive live virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night. You can watch the entire thing in the video above.

The town hall included:

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D)

U.S. Representative Scott Perry (R-10)

Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dr. Rachel Levine

PEMA Director Randy Padfield

Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Jerry Oleksiak

Secretary of Agriculture for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Russell Redding

DCED Secretary Dennis Davin

PA Chamber President Gene Barr

They addressed the federal and state response to the coronavirus pandemic and took questions from viewers across Pennsylvania.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the guests remotely joined the broadcast and livestream.

The one-hour virtual town hall was hosted from the studios of WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg and brought together over 10 million viewers across 50 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties via live television broadcast and livestream video.

The television broadcast was hosted by Dennis Owens, WHTM-TV abc27 anchor and host of “This Week in Pennsylvania,” a weekly political affairs program distributed across the state of Pennsylvania.

The show aired and was livestreamed on seven Nexstar stations serving Pennsylvania, including WYTV.

The town hall opened with a review of the latest developments in the battle against the pandemic.

After, Owens posed his own questions and presented those from viewers around the state to the various leaders about relief and reopening efforts across the state.

“Pennsylvania residents looking to hear about the impact of the pandemic, as well as express their concerns and ask questions regarding the re-opening of the state’s economy, can rely on Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and be connected to their government and community leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. in a release. “Nexstar is proud to harness the combined resources of our broadcast operations serving Pennsylvania’s local communities to bring together the state’s key leadership, connecting them live with over 10 million viewers across the Keystone State. We are grateful to the Senator Casey, Representative Perry, and all our guests for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this important event.”