Woman brightens Boardman neighborhood with driveway karaoke

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman woman is using karaoke to lighten up her neighborhood during quarantine.

Danielle Kiraly put on a karaoke drive-thru in her driveway.

She and her friends treated it like any other karaoke bar — pick a song, come to the mic and sing.

Chairs were spread out to comply with social distancing and after each singer, Kiraly wiped down the microphone.

“We’re spread out right now. We can’t get together, everybody’s so sad. So this is kind of just a way to bring my people back together with social distancing and making sure that everybody keeps their spirits up while we have to stay quarantined,” she said.

This is the second time Kiraly has done this. She plans to keep it going as long as the weather cooperates.