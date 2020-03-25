With viral pandemic affecting current business, Trumbull Co. farm hopeful for future

One of the owners of Ridgeview Farm and Tours in Mesopotamia says the touring aspect of the business has haulted

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WYTV) – People all across the Valley have been impacted by COVID-19. A couple in northern Trumbull County says their family farm is losing business, but they are still optimistic about the future.

“I do a lot of praying,” said Sharon Grover.

Sharon her husband Steve Grover own Ridgeview Farm and Tours. She’s a tour guide who organizes trips for groups of 25 people or more, highlighting different aspects of Northeast Ohio, which amounts to about half of their income.

“Our business is completely halted. We’ve lost all our booking for April and it looks like we’re gonna lose most of them for May,” she said.

Although the touring aspect of their business is taking a big hit because of this pandemic, the Grovers say they’re optimistic about what spring may bring.

“Spring wants to come now, the grass is starting to green up a little bit every day and you know, we’re headed to a brighter season,” Steve said.

Checking on his strawberry fields, farmer Steve said he thinks they’ll have a good crop this year, thanks in part to a mild winter.

The pandemic hasn’t really impacted the farm yet. But should restrictions remain in place come picking time in June, Ridgeview may have to change the way it sells fruit and other fresh produce. One idea is a drive-thru for fresh strawberries.

“We’re hoping that if everybody cooperates with the orders that we have in place, that maybe we can get past this by then, but we’ll just have to wait and see. We’ll do whatever we have to do,” Steve said.