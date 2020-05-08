With state cuts, local schools forced to whittle down spending

With just two months left in the fiscal year, all school treasurers now have to find ways to make cuts late in the school year

(WYTV) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not ready to tap into the state’s $2 billion Rainy Day Fund, which is why he’s cutting $355 million from schools.

That could force some districts to dip into cash reserves to finish the school year.

The Youngstown City School District had a chance at not going into deficit spending and possibly being positive for the year.

With just two months left in the fiscal year, all school treasurers now have to find ways to make cuts late in the school year.

“I think it’s very difficult because I know, at least for our school district, even with the pandemic, we’re still paying everybody,” said Youngstown Schools CEO Justin Jennings. “So we were counting on those revenues to break even and stay afloat. It puts a bind and it’s not a time where you want to look at reducing programs, or people or anything like that because we’re in a pandemic, but it’s something we’re kind of forced to do now.”