With Ohio’s mask mandate now in effect, local sheriff says don’t call 911 on violators

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order mandating masks be worn in public went into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday — but how will this order be enforced?

“The bottom line is that we’re not going to be actively going, running people down, writing them up with tickets,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene. “We will support the health department. We believe it is a health issue.”

The order requires masks be worn in stores and other public buildings. You won’t need one outside unless you’re unable to maintain social distance.

Sheriff Greene said if you want to report a complaint or if you see people not in compliance, your first move should be to call your local health department — not 911.

“[The health department] will send somebody out, they’ll do an investigation. If there are issues where they need my office to support them, obviously, they’ll contact us and we’ll go out there.”

Greene said he is not the mask police.

“We have calls, we have different duties. Obviously, we’re short on manpower like most law enforcement agencies, so is it something that’s going to be on the top of our list? It’s just not.”

He said after seeing how people acted when bars and restaurants reopened in the Valley, he believes there won’t be any issues with this mask order.

“We believe this will be, we hope, an easy transition,” Greene said. “I really do think it’s a simple thing to do, wearing your mask. I just hope people comply with it.”

The following are exempt from the mask mandate:

People who have a medical reason, a disability or are trying to communicate with a person who has a disability

People actively exercising or playing sports

People speaking at a religious service

People actively involved in public safety

People actively eating or drinking

Children under 10 years of age

The Mahoning County Health Department told us they’re still trying to put things in place. They hope to have a direct line to help people in the community soon.