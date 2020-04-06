White House Fruit Farm Market temporarily moves to curbside pick-up only

The market will shift to curbside pick-up only, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The owners of White House Fruit Farm in Canfield have decided to close the market to walk-in customers Sunday.

In a release, they said it was effective immediately that the market will shift to curbside pick-up only, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The market will be closed on Sundays until further notice.

“As an essential industry, we are committed to staying open and providing the foods that our customers have come to depend on and enjoy; however, for the health and safety of our staff during the projected peak of the coronavirus pandemic in our community, we are limiting personal interactions and offering curbside pick-up only,” said owner Debbie Pifer in a release. “This is a temporary change and we hope to return to our normal store operations and welcome our customers back into the market in a few weeks.”

Grovery, produce, apples, dairy, frozen, bakery, limited donuts and deli items are all available.

An order form listing the items in stock is on White House’s website.

There are two options for customers to order:

Call-in and pay with a credit/debit card over the phone

Email the order form to orders@whitehousefruitfarm.com and the credit/debit payment will be taken at pick-up

Customers should call 330-533-4161 or 330-559-0822 to place an order and when they arrive for pick-up.

The staff is asking for at least a four hour lead time to pack orders.

White House Fruit Farm Market is located 10 minutes south of Canfield on Route 62 at 9249 Youngstown Salem Rd.