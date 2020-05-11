While local retailers make necessary changes to stores, some plan on waiting to reopen

After being closed for nearly two months, Ohio stores will finally have the chance to reopen tomorrow

(WYTV) – Starting on Tuesday, you’ll be allowed to shop at your favorite stores in Ohio again, but there are some things those stores need to do before reopening.

“My first reaction, of course, was what precautions are we going to take to ensure our customers are safe,” said Amy Abruzere, owner of Grey Boutique.

Retail shops like Grey Boutique in Boardman have a set of requirements they need to follow, like ensuring social distancing.

After being closed for nearly two months, Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts in Girard has had a lot of time to think about extra precautions to put in place.

“I’m not going to allow any more customers in the store than I have employees here because that way, we can assist you. We can take things down and everybody’s not touching and we know what’s been touched and we can clean it,” said Dineen Kempe.

Dineen’s also has markings on the floor to practice social distancing. Plus, even though it’s not required by the state, Dineen’s and other businesses are requiring customers to wear face masks, which they can provide.

“If they do not want to wear a mask, we’re going to do curbside pick-up and I will Facetime shop with them happily,” Kempe said.

Some places have different policies set when it comes to trying on clothes.

“We will not allow anyone to try things on right now, so the fitting rooms aren’t open to the public. Restrooms aren’t open to the public,” Abruzere said.

But Blush Boutique in Boardman says it’s OK.

“After you try on, you’re putting the clothes on a special rack where we disinfect them and the hangers for over a period of 48 hours,” said Susi Schultz, owner of Blush Boutique.

Not all stores will open on Tuesday.

Owners at Spruce Home Decor said they need to work on getting their locations ready and want to give people time to adjust.

“We wanted to just give a couple more weeks for people to [transition] back into the new normal and feel more comfortable coming into places, and for us to understand how we’re going to operate,” said Nick Giancola, owner of Spruce Home Decor.

Spruce Home Decor plans on reopening in June with several precautions in place.