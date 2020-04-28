When and how Valley malls reopen under careful consideration

An Eastwood Mall spokesperson said they're "very anxious to open, but they want to do it right"

(WYTV) – Local malls said they’re going to take careful steps when reopening.

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said retail stores in the state can begin reopening May 12 if they follow certain guidelines to protect employees and shoppers.

Cafaro Company spokesperson Joe Bell said there is no set date for when the Eastwood Mall in Niles will reopen.

Bell said they want to be “very cautious” about reopening and will “work with state and local health officials to see the best way of reopening.”

He said they’re “very anxious to open, but they want to do it right.”

Kate Miller, a representative for Southern Park Mall in Boardman, said they will announce an opening date soon.

She said the mall “is focused on providing a safe and enjoyable reopening experience” and looks forward to “safely welcoming back our guests.”