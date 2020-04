Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared a vidoe on Twitter from Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flats, giving encourgement to his fellow Ohioans

(WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared a video on Twitter Wednesday from Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flats, giving encouragement to his fellow Ohioans.

While DeMarcus has lived most of life in Tennessee, he says he will always be a Buckeye at heart and much of his family still lives here. DeMarcus is a Columbus native.

DeMarcus is encouraging everyone to follow DeWine’s social distancing guidelines and to spend time with family.