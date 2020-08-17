Westminster students react to the start of semester under COVID-19 health orders

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WYTV) – Westminster College opened their doors to students for the first time since March on Monday, however quite a bit has changed on campus.

The four-year residential campus has put new guidelines in place to ensure the safety of students and faculty. This includes things like social distancing and mandatory masks in many places on campus.

As a resident assistant in a first-year student dorm, senior Dylan Kidder explains that this year is a different kind of challenge.

“With all the residents, it’s kind of, very difficult to make sure they are not hanging out with other people on the floors,” said Kidder.

On the academic side, some classes are meeting in person, however there are some professors that opted for the full-time online or hybrid model for their courses.

“I have actually not been to ‘class’ yet. All my classes Monday, Wednesday and Friday are Zoom classes, so I’ve been, like, sitting in the library and sitting in my room ‘on class’, but I have not actually gone to class yet,” said senior Madeline Keenan.

Though the President Athletics Conference decided to postpone contact sports, such as football and soccer, the athletes were still allowed to move in early for their preseason training.

Women’s soccer has been back on the pitch and have put in new protocols to keep players safe.

“So we have what we call ‘family pods’, it’s kind of similar to the living situation here. Our team is divided into three groups, we warm up with them, we do our activities with them,” said senior soccer player Josie Barnhart.

Many seniors said there are a few things they are missing from their final year of undergrad. For many, it comes down to social interaction with their peers.

“If I am going to be honest, I miss parties,” said Barnhart. “And just being able to hangout with people in general.”

“Honestly, just being able to go hangout with people in other rooms,” said Kidder.

However, they have made it work. Many students spend most of their time outside or out by Lake Brittain.

Though the college might look a bit different, the students agreed, it was just nice to be back on campus.