Westminster College will waive ACT/SAT requirement

Students without test scores will still be considered

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WYTV) – Westminster College will waive ACT and SAT requirements for fall 2020 applicants.

Testing sites around the country have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If students have test scores, they’re encouraged to submit them but students without them will still be considered for admission.

“These are unprecedented times and we want to make sure that every qualified student who desires a Westminster education is considered, regardless if they took the SAT or ACT tests,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coker, vice president for academic affairs and enrollment and dean of the college.

Coker said while these test scores are useful, high school grades are more predictive of success at Westminster.

The next nationwide ACT examination, which was scheduled for April 4, has been postponed to June 13.

The May 2 date for SAT testing has been canceled.