West Middlesex Elementary going remote following COVID-19 case

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WYTV) – West Middlesex Elementary students will begin learning remotely next week.

School officials informed families Thursday that an elementary school teacher has tested positive for COVID-19. There are two elementary employees who have pending tests.

“After collecting information and researching any additional individuals, including students, defined to be close contacts requiring quarantine, we concluded that there was no exposure to students, however, three more teachers will be required to quarantine. Although our instructional model was developed to isolate contacts in order to be able to keep our students safe and in the classrooms under the instructional supervision of our teachers, we cannot sustain the supervision and staffing needs during the quarantine periods for the impacted staff.” Superintendent Raymond Omer

The following steps are being implemented to transition to remote learning: