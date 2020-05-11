West Branch teachers show support to students during distance learning

Teachers at Knox Elementary were finally able to see their students again after eight weeks of distance learning

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday may have been gloomy, but Knox Elementary teachers had bright smiles as they were able to see their students.

The staff members of the West Branch school waved and held posters as students rode past in cars.

Teacher Stacy McInturff said they were glad to finally see the kids again.

“It’s the first time in eight weeks that we’ve seen all of our kids. We all miss them tremendously, so we all came out here to show our support and tell them all that we miss and love them. We’ve been doing distance learning for eight weeks now, so it’s nice to finally see their smiling faces.”

McInturff said some students were smiling and crying.

Over a hundred cars drove through to say hello.