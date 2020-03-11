West Branch Schools decide not to cancel classes for state tournaments after all

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the OHSAA has banned most fans from attending the games

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – West Branch Schools will be having classes Thursday after all.

The district had previously announced there would be no classes this Thursday because of the state basketball and wrestling tournaments.

Now that the Ohio High School Athletic Association has decided the tournaments will go on without most spectators to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the district will not be canceling classes.

“We apologize for this situation, but it was out of the district’s control,” Superintendent Timothy Saxton said. “Some of us will be cheering the girls basketball team on Thursday from back home. As always, the Warrior Nation wishes all of our athletes success!”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended limiting fans at sporting events. Only parents of players and select officials will be allowed to attend.

If you already bought tickets, you can get a refund at the fieldhouse lobby starting Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Refunds will continue into next week if necessary.

Please call the athletic office at 330-938-4408 with any questions.