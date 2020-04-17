‘We’re stressed’: Anderson motorcoach company lays off nearly all employees

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the locally-based company's normally busy season to a halt

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Anderson Coach & Travel, based in Greenville, Pennsylvania, has laid off almost all of its staff of 277 people.

COVID-19 has pulled Anderson Coach & Travel off the road.

Normally, it’s busy right now with trips to Disney, New York and carrying around sports teams or classes on field trips.

“I should have 30 motorcoaches concluding three- and four-day Washington, D.C. tours,” Doug Anderson said.

Those trips were canceled in a matter of hours when schools were closed.

Anderson runs the family-owned company his father started. Their fleet includes 40 motorcoaches and 150 school buses.

“We were booked up for the second half of March all through April, all through May,” Anderson said.

But when the virus outbreak hit and stay-at-home orders started, everyone canceled.

Anderson expects to have zero revenue for April.

A statement from the company reads, quote, “We’re stressed.”

The company had to lay off almost its entire staff, including a driver who was just named North American Motorcoach Operator of the Year.

“I had to personally tell him he was laid off,” Anderson said.

Anderson Coach & Travel has been in business for 83 years.

Anderson said this is different from 9/11 since no athletic teams are traveling and there are social distancing guidelines.

“Traditional 56-passenger motorcoach, according to our six feet of separation calculations, allow us to put 14 people on that motorcoach.”

That means a traditional three-bus trip for a football team would need 10 buses now and a tour trip needs 30 people to not lose money.

Moving forward, Anderson Coach & Travel is considering shields, masks, anything that will help protect drivers and riders.

“They can feel safe and secure that we’ve done everything that we possibly can to ensure their safety, in addition to being the safest mode of transportation on the highway,” Anderson said.

While the airlines got federal money in recent coronavirus relief legislation, the motorcoach industry did not. Anderson is hoping they won’t be overlooked if there’s a second round of aid.