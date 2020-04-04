‘We’re always ready’: YARS makes sure airmen are safe so they can keep the public safe

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station wants everyone to know that they're still "combat ready now, for tomorrow's fight"

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Air Reserve Station (YARS) is taking steps to keep its people safe from COVID-19.

There are many servicemen and women who have to take new precautions because of COVID-19, including the airmen and women at YARS.

“The preparation is in the nature of our job as ready reservists. We are always ready to deploy,” said Major Scott Allen.

Allen said steps have been put in place to deal with the outbreak.

Only assigned personnel are allowed on the base and many of the employees are working from home. For those who are still on the base, emphasis remains on physical distancing and personal hygiene.

“It is very difficult to be ready for a pandemic of this nature, but because of our constant running through checklists and exercises that are a part of our monthly and quarterly normal business at the base, we were more prepared, more so to stand up our emergency operations, our public health interactions,” Allen said.

Aside from the new work restrictions, limitations around other base activities have been made as well.

“We began to limit access to the instillation, which affected retirees, local veterans, dependents and people who come on and off the base for different functions on the base — the fitness center, base lodging, the dining facility,” Allen said.

In a video posted on YARS’ Facebook page, they wanted to let people know that through all that is going on, they are still “combat ready now, for tomorrow’s fight!”

“I’m focused on three items right now… Taking care of our airmen is number one.”

“Advice that I would give to them is to stay positive… Remember to take care of yourself and to take care of your family.”