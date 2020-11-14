Wellsville Schools latest district to temporarily go remote

About 14% of students and 14% of certified staff are in quarantine right now

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Wellsville Schools will temporarily go remote for the next few weeks.

About 14% of students and 14% of certified staff are in quarantine right now.

All the students were ones who decided to attend school in person.

The school will go virtual until Dec. 1. From there, they will decide if they want to stay remote or not.

“Lessen the chance of anyone who has the virus coming in contact with other students or staff and vice versa, staff with students. That will give us 17 days to try and do a separation,” said Superintendent Richard Berenschik.

Since the school year started, they’ve gone 11 weeks of having classes in person.