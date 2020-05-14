Well-known, Youngstown area DJ passes away from COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local DJ lost his battle with COVID-19 this week.

Steve Fish was well known in the Youngstown area as a DJ for weddings and bars.

His friend, Brent Furrie, said people gravitated toward Steve and that he would be friends with anyone. But, he said Steve’s biggest impact was his love of music.

“Music connects us all and he could play to the crowd and he could make it. If there was two people in the bar or 2,000, he made everyone feel that he was playing for them. No one will ever forget the memories he gave us because of his talent. It truly is a talent,” he said.

Steve’s sister, Amber, sent us the following statement about her brother.