Well-known, Youngstown area DJ passes away from COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local DJ lost his battle with COVID-19 this week.
Steve Fish was well known in the Youngstown area as a DJ for weddings and bars.
His friend, Brent Furrie, said people gravitated toward Steve and that he would be friends with anyone. But, he said Steve’s biggest impact was his love of music.
“Music connects us all and he could play to the crowd and he could make it. If there was two people in the bar or 2,000, he made everyone feel that he was playing for them. No one will ever forget the memories he gave us because of his talent. It truly is a talent,” he said.
Steve’s sister, Amber, sent us the following statement about her brother.
Just that we wish we had it in us to talk right now. He was an incredible son, uncle and brother. Loved by all. We are so devastated by this and thank everyone for their kindness. He was a fighter and fought [every] d*** day. I would do anything to hear him say one more time “I love you Sis”. For 18 years every 6 months we drove to the exact hospital for his check up for his kidney. That drive was the hardest ever yesterday knowing he wasn’t with me and wasn’t coming home with me. I was the only person with him when we found out he had renal failure. Will never forget that day. Changed my life forever. For 18 years he couldn’t get me off his a**. But he always said “sis if anyone has my back in life I know it’s you no questions asked”. And I did. That man was my best friend. Could go to him for anything and he [knew] he could count on me for anything. Not sure how much you want to put or say but just let people know he was one f***ing amazing person. And that we as a family were so blessed to have him and so blessed for all the love we are getting.”