Gov. Wolf, COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force to provide update on Pa.’s vaccination plan

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force will be providing an update on the commonwealth’s vaccination plan today at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier, the Wolf Administration provided an update on the teacher, school staff and child care worker vaccination initiative at 10 a.m.

Department of Education Acting Secretary Noe Ortega and PEMA Director Randy Padfield gave the update.

It’s a special initiative to provide Pennsylvania’s allocation of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to teachers, school staff members and child care workers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,074 positive cases of COVID-19 and 40 new deaths since Thursday, when 2,652 news cases and 51 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 961,456 cases and 24,530 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,494 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 26 – March 4 stood at 5.7%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 116,334 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,980,898 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,411 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,747 cases among employees, for a total of 82,158 at 1,559 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,754 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 25,572 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

More than 3.2 million doses of vaccine administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.

More than 1 million people fully vaccinated — more than 72,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Nearly 1 million people aged 65 and older vaccinated.

More than 62,000 residents of Skilled Nursing Facilities are fully vaccinated.

This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13: 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.

