Pa. Dept. of Health reports 1,597 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths

Gov. Tom Wolf called for everyone in the state to start wearing masks when they go out

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports an 1,597 additional positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the statewide total to 10,017.

The department also reported 34 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 136.

There were 22 cases and two deaths in Lawrence County, and 14 positive cases in Mercer County.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 60,013 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.

