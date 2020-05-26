Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 451 new cases, 13 new deaths

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, flanked by Gov. Tom Wolf and Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, provides an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

The report brings the statewide total to 68,637 cases and 5,152 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there are 451 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 new virus-related deaths, down slightly from the 473 positive COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths that the state reported on Monday.

The report brings the statewide total to 68,637 cases and 5,152 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There have been 74 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County and 105 cases and four deaths reported in Mercer County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 551 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 339,835 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,857 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,505 cases among employees, for a total of 17,362 at 594 distinct facilities in44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,395 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,159 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 49 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening. Eight additional counties will move to yellow and 17 to green on May 29.

All remaining red counties are expected to move to yellow by June 5.