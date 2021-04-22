Watch: Mahoning Co. health commissioner discusses importance of DeWine’s visit to Valley

Ryan Tekac was at the Covelli Centre while the governor toured the vaccine clinic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s visit to the Valley on Thursday, WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson sat down with Mahoning County’s health commissioner to answer some questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac was at the Covelli Centre while DeWine toured the vaccine clinic.

Watson and Tekac discuss how important DeWine’s visit is to the Valley, along with the push to get everyone vaccinated.

Watch the video above to hear their full conversation.

A vaccine clinic will be held this Friday at the old Dillard’s location in the Southern Park Mall. They have 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments were still available as of 7 p.m. Thursday. Visit Mahoning County Public Health’s website to schedule one.

For the first time, the clinic is also setting aside 75 doses for walk-ins. Tekac hopes this draws more people in to get vaccinated.