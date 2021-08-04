Watch: Local infectious disease specialist discusses the future amid new variant outbreak

(WYTV) – The highly contagious delta variant is now responsible for almost all new COVID-19 cases in the United States, and cases are rising rapidly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that vaccinated people start wearing a mask in public again where the virus is surging, which brought up several questions.

Anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson talked with local infectious disease specialist Dr. Virginia Banks, who helped shed some light on the state of the pandemic.

“We’ve stalled in this country in terms of vaccinations and this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Dr. Banks said.

They discussed the differences between the initial strain and this new strain of the virus and whether Dr. Banks thinks there could be more variants after the delta one.

Dr. Banks also gave her opinion on how well the vaccines are doing and the CDC’s new updates to its mask guidelines.

