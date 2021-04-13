Watch: Local infectious disease specialist answers questions about J&J vaccine

(WYTV) – Since the news broke that the CDC and FDA would be pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, many viewers started sending WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson questions on her Facebook page.

She wanted to dig deeper into everyone’s questions, so she talked with a local infectious disease specialist.

Dr. Virginia Banks is part of the Northeast Ohio Infectious Disease Associates.

She helped answer questions from people who have already gotten the vaccine, along with questions about side effects, preventing blood clots and whether or not officials made the right move in pausing the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Watch the video above for Watson and Dr. Banks’ full interview.

The CDC says symptoms to watch out for if you have already gotten the vaccine within the past three weeks are severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, call your doctor.