Watch: Ohio’s third Vax-a-Million winners announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s third Vax-a-Million winners were announced Wednesday night.

The winner of the $1 million prize is Mark Cline of Richwood in Union County.

The winner of the scholarship is Sara Afaneh of Sheffield Lake in Lorain County.

This week’s drawing included 3,362,203 adult entries in the drawing for $1 million and 143,604 Ohioans ages 12 to 17 entered the drawing for a college scholarship.

That marks an increase of 136,414 adult entries and 10,701 scholarship entries from the previous week.

The drawings are conducted using a Random Number Generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State.



Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. Those who want to enter can do so online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. You do not need to submit your name each week.

The entry list will be reviewed, and all duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing.

In addition, any winner will be removed from the eligible draw list for subsequent drawings.

Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible but will need to present proof of vaccination.

Ohioans 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes.

Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships — including room and board, tuition and books — to any Ohio state college or university.

Vaccine appointments can be booked at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Walk-in appointments are also available at several providers.