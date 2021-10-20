Watch: Infectious disease specialist answers questions about mix-and-match boosters

(WYTV) – Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for COVID-19 booster shots for people who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As of now, only Pfizer was giving booster shots.

The FDA also approved mixing brands to get booster shots. Health experts believe the effort would provide more flexibility as the campaign for extra shots expands.

“The issue with boosters is not about vaccine efficacy — we know that the vaccines work — but what we have found out is that there is weaning immunity in those individuals who have taken the first two shots,” said local infectious disease specialist Dr. Virginia Banks.

WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson talked with Dr. Banks to break down some of the questions a lot of people are asking about mix-and-match COVID-19 boosters.

They discussed what it means to mix and match booster shots and how the process will work, along with whether or not a person’s immunity is any stronger when they mix and match vaccines, among other topics.

Before providers can start administering the shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off. An advisory panel will meet on Thursday.