Gov. DeWine visits Ohio State’s vaccination site at Schottenstein Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine visited the COVID-19 vaccination site at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center on Tuesday morning. You can watch comments from him and university officials in the player above.

The Schottenstein Center is Ohio State’s main sports arena, home to its basketball and hockey teams. Since January, it also has been a vaccination site.

DeWine expanded the state’s vaccination program Monday, with those 50 and older becoming eligible on Thursday on top of several groups that recently gained or will be gaining their eligibility.