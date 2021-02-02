Watch: Gov. DeWine, First Lady receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. DeWine, 74, and Mrs. DeWine, 73, are both age-eligible for the vaccine, based on the governor's vaccine rollout plan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer on Tuesday morning.

Gov. DeWine, 74, and Mrs. DeWine, 73, are both age-eligible for the vaccine, based on the governor’s vaccine rollout plan. This week, Ohioans 70 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.

The DeWines were vaccinated during a press conference at 10 a.m. You can watch them receive their vaccines in the player above.

Gov. DeWine has said multiple times in the past that he would take the vaccine when he was eligible.