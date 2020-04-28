Warren restaurant adding grocery pick-up to menu

Customers can buy groceries ahead of time online and pick it up Friday at the restaurant

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Come Friday, one Warren restaurant will be reopening for takeout and adding grocery pick-up to their menu.

Leo’s Ristorante is teaming up with Sirna and Sons as a pick-up location for groceries.

Customers can buy groceries ahead of time online and pick it up Friday at the restaurant.

The restaurant has been working with Sirna and Sons for the past 30 years.

“We’re in the Howland community…and other parts of the area in Trumbull County, and we just believe in helping others,” Lisa DelGarbino said. “We’ve always tried to and we just thought this was a way to make it easier for people to pick up.”

Leo’s closed for takeout three weeks ago but it’ll also be offering takeout Wednesday, too.